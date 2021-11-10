Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $63,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

BRO stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.