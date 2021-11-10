Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 213,071 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.50% of Franklin Electric worth $55,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,340 shares of company stock worth $2,083,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.84 and a 1 year high of $94.16. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.