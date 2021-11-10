Bank of America Corp DE Sells 239,879 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 239,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Cognex worth $62,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cognex by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cognex by 180.0% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

