Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 144,532 shares.The stock last traded at $87.56 and had previously closed at $87.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,512. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,654,000 after purchasing an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,245,000 after purchasing an additional 62,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

