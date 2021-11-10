Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

Shares of BMO opened at $112.03 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

