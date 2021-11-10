Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$145.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.66.

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$139.21. 292,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,920. The firm has a market cap of C$90.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$86.14 and a 1 year high of C$139.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$129.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$125.73.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

