Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $54,000 Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PaySign were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the first quarter worth $273,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PaySign by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PaySign by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in PaySign by 75.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYS shares. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

In related news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,555 shares of company stock worth $6,554,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

PaySign stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. PaySign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PaySign Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.