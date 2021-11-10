Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $70,000 Stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 73.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genprex were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Genprex by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $547,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genprex by 10.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Genprex by 1,997.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 100,087 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNPX opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.64. Genprex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

