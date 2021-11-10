Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,039 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ramaco Resources news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on METC. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

