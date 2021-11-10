Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,940 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aprea Therapeutics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.13.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APRE. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.