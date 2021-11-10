Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 81,479 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

