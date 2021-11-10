Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CKPT opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $369.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

