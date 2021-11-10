Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ: BKSC) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bank of South Carolina to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $20.65 million $6.46 million 16.45 Bank of South Carolina Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.70

Bank of South Carolina’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of South Carolina and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of South Carolina Competitors 2152 8873 7154 503 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Bank of South Carolina’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of South Carolina has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 31.87% 12.82% 1.25% Bank of South Carolina Competitors 28.55% 12.44% 1.27%

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank of South Carolina pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina competitors beat Bank of South Carolina on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking. The company was founded on February 15, 1995 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.