Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €43.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

