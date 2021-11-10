Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €45.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price target on United Internet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.81 ($51.54).

ETR:UTDI opened at €34.44 ($40.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €39.34 ($46.28). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

