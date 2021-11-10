Barclays Increases ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $27.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price upped by Barclays from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.09.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $516,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,899,191.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

