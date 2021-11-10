Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

BBDC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 7,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $549.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

