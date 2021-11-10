BASIC Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $70.41 million and $4.75 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00052385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00228805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,254,167 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

