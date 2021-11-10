Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.660-$7.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.89 billion-$51.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. AlphaValue lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 341,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

