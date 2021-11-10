Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of BTEGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 914,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,163. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

