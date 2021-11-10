BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up approximately 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $541,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

