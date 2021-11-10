BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BCE opened at C$63.86 on Wednesday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$54.18 and a 52 week high of C$67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.31.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 105.54%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

