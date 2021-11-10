Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.71

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 4.71 and last traded at 4.77, with a volume of 8327 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.89.

Several research firms have commented on BODY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is 5.88.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 223.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

