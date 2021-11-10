Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,601 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 371.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $430.12 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.70.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.