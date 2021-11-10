Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 8,411 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,961,000 after buying an additional 308,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.41. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

