Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 560.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $232,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $17,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,317 shares of company stock worth $5,705,116 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $164.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $176.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

