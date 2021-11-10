Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 132.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 28.2% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 678,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after purchasing an additional 149,272 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,163,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at $681,422,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $567,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,152 shares of company stock worth $6,397,701. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Truist increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

