Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 4,539 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAUG. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 50.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 52.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $328,000.

NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73.

