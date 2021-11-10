Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 495

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.60) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 392.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.60.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.