Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $243.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.96 and its 200 day moving average is $247.29.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

