BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 5.6%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $344.26 and last traded at $344.50. Approximately 5,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 272,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total value of $8,040,816.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,694,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,644,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,359,195. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

