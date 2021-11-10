Belinda J. Johnson Sells 200,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $194.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.08 and its 200 day moving average is $155.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.81.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

