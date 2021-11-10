Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bentley Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 192.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

