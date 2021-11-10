Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Darktrace (LON:DARK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Shares of Darktrace stock opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. Darktrace has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 751.68. The company has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.37.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Hurst purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £149,000 ($194,669.45).

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.