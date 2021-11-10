Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.33

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.33 and last traded at $133.11, with a volume of 48228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.94.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

