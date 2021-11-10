BetProtocol Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00052385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00228805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

