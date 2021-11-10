Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.95

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.95 and last traded at C$16.95, with a volume of 730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

