BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Marc Ostryniec Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Ostryniec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00.

Shares of BIGC opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.85.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

