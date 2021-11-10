Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 7.6% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.52 and last traded at $83.31. 45,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,150,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILI. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA dropped their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $3,874,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 107.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 593,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after purchasing an additional 307,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 148.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 261.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

