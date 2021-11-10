BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 49,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 260,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 180.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 57,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

