BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $3.60 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Biodelivery beat Q3 earnings but missed revenue estimates. The company has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years and boosted the drug’s sales. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic has also strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. The company also acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to the migraine drug, Elyxyb. However, last year BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Moreover, its portfolio may face severe competition as its product portfolio targets a highly genericized and crowded market. This remains a woe. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $347.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after buying an additional 144,240 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,947,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

