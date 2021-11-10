BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $230.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $226.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 38.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 113,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

