BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.32

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.32 and traded as low as C$7.04. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.04, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on BioSyent and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.83 million and a P/E ratio of 21.01.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Company Profile (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

