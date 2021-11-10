Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Reaches $3.62 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and approximately $469.98 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $191.86 or 0.00279941 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,535.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $716.39 or 0.01045275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00224063 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00028287 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,893,177 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

