Black Diamond Group Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

TSE:BDI opened at C$5.02 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$5.65. The firm has a market cap of C$291.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,455 shares in the company, valued at C$479,411.50.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

