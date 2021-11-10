Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

