BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Director John Chen Sells 555,712 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$8,168,186.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,669,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,634,741.26.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$13.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.17. The stock has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of -9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of C$6.31 and a one year high of C$36.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

