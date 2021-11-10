BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Sells $1,306,897.20 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,306,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Peter Hirsch sold 4,970 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $648,237.10.

On Monday, August 23rd, Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $187,582.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -80.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average is $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

