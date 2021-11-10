BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 30th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
