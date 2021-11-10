BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CII opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

